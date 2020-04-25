Home
1934 - 2020
BRIAN NORMAN FREEMAN

14 February 1934 - 17 April 2020



Much loved husband of Pat for 58 years

Devoted father and father-in law of

Julia and John

Adored and proud Grandpa of

Lewis and Nicholas

Brother to Audrey, Anne, Derek and David



A migrant who was a proud Australian

A butcher, National Serviceman

A great mate to many

An amazing life well-lived



Enormous gratitude to the staff at

Mirinjani Nursing Home



In God's care

You will always remain in our hearts



Privately Cremated



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 25, 2020
