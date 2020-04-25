|
|
BRIAN NORMAN FREEMAN
14 February 1934 - 17 April 2020
Much loved husband of Pat for 58 years
Devoted father and father-in law of
Julia and John
Adored and proud Grandpa of
Lewis and Nicholas
Brother to Audrey, Anne, Derek and David
A migrant who was a proud Australian
A butcher, National Serviceman
A great mate to many
An amazing life well-lived
Enormous gratitude to the staff at
Mirinjani Nursing Home
In God's care
You will always remain in our hearts
Privately Cremated
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 25, 2020