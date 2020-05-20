|
|
Brian Thomas Snowdon
28.09.1952 - 16.05.2020
It is with heavy hearts we share the passing of Brian Snowdon, a loving father, pa, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his three children (Louise, Rebecca and Denis), four grandchildren and two siblings (Warren and Maureen).
Thank you to everyone that has been a part of his life.
A live streamed funeral service will be held at
2pm on Friday 22 May
https://v2.streaming.funeralsuite.com.au/e/B0BkUY0Y
Password : 2203
A memorial service to be conducted once social distancing restrictions ease.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 20, 2020