M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Funeral service
Friday, May 22, 2020
2:00 PM
live streamed at https://v2.streaming.funeralsuite.com.au/e/B0BkUY0Y Password : 2203
Brian SNOWDON


1952 - 2020
Brian SNOWDON Obituary
Brian Thomas Snowdon

28.09.1952 - 16.05.2020





It is with heavy hearts we share the passing of Brian Snowdon, a loving father, pa, brother, uncle and friend.



He is survived by his three children (Louise, Rebecca and Denis), four grandchildren and two siblings (Warren and Maureen).



Thank you to everyone that has been a part of his life.



A live streamed funeral service will be held at

2pm on Friday 22 May



https://v2.streaming.funeralsuite.com.au/e/B0BkUY0Y

Password : 2203



A memorial service to be conducted once social distancing restrictions ease.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 20, 2020
