BRIAN TERENCE FALCONER Passed away last Saturday in Melbourne aged 86. Much loved son of Frank and Olive (both dec), and brother to Alan (dec) and Kay. Beloved husband of Pauline, loving father of Peter, Rowan and Dean, loving father-in-law to Michelle, Donna and Linda, much loved Pa to Tom, Ella, Rachel, Jeremy, Justin, Luke and Lachlan. An honest and loyal family man who will be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing him. The family will hold a private cremation service next week - a celebration of Brian's life is planned for later this year.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 8, 2020