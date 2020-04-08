Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian FALCONER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Terence FALCONER

Add a Memory
Brian Terence FALCONER Obituary
BRIAN TERENCE FALCONER Passed away last Saturday in Melbourne aged 86. Much loved son of Frank and Olive (both dec), and brother to Alan (dec) and Kay. Beloved husband of Pauline, loving father of Peter, Rowan and Dean, loving father-in-law to Michelle, Donna and Linda, much loved Pa to Tom, Ella, Rachel, Jeremy, Justin, Luke and Lachlan. An honest and loyal family man who will be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing him. The family will hold a private cremation service next week - a celebration of Brian's life is planned for later this year.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -