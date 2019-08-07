|
|
Brigitte Helene Marie
LEPPERT
Born in Nowawes, Germany, 22.8.1925
Died peacefully 5.8.2019
Dearly loved wife of Klaus (dec).
Much loved matriarch of her large family.
Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of
Barbara (dec) and Gil,
Kathy and Peter, Peter and Christine,
Stephan and Catherine, and Sue.
Devoted grandmother and grandmother-in-law
of Shara, Garrett, Jo, Michael and Meg,
Angela and Rohan, Rohan, Nadia, Jessica,
Katrina and loving great-grandmother to
Ostin, Millie, Neve and Annika.
Dear friend to many, in all walks of life.
Our thanks to the kind and caring staff at
BUPA Stirling in the past year.
The funeral service for Brigitte will be held in
St Peter's Lutheran Church, corner Boolee and Cooyong Streets, Reid on
Tuesday, 13 August 2019,
commencing at 11 am.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Warrambui Retreat and Conference Centre,
Murrumbateman, details at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019