Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Brigitte LEPPERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brigitte LEPPERT


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Brigitte LEPPERT Obituary
Brigitte Helene Marie

LEPPERT



Born in Nowawes, Germany, 22.8.1925

Died peacefully 5.8.2019



Dearly loved wife of Klaus (dec).

Much loved matriarch of her large family.



Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of

Barbara (dec) and Gil,

Kathy and Peter, Peter and Christine,

Stephan and Catherine, and Sue.



Devoted grandmother and grandmother-in-law

of Shara, Garrett, Jo, Michael and Meg,

Angela and Rohan, Rohan, Nadia, Jessica,

Katrina and loving great-grandmother to

Ostin, Millie, Neve and Annika.



Dear friend to many, in all walks of life.



Our thanks to the kind and caring staff at

BUPA Stirling in the past year.



The funeral service for Brigitte will be held in

St Peter's Lutheran Church, corner Boolee and Cooyong Streets, Reid on

Tuesday, 13 August 2019,

commencing at 11 am.

Private cremation.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Warrambui Retreat and Conference Centre,

Murrumbateman, details at the service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brigitte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.