Bronwyn Susan Faulder
03/02/1955 - 10/07/2019
Loving mother of Vanessa, Carmel
and Melissa.
Proud grandmother of Hayla, Connor,
Lachlan,Tahlia, Elsie and Evelyn.
Bronwyn has peacefully passed away in
the company of her loving family at
Clare Holland house, ACT.
Bronwyn treasured the moments she was
surrounded by family and friends.
She had a passion for travelling which
became apparent when she discovered
the luxury of cruising.
We would like to thank everyone for all
the love and support Bronwyn and her family
have received from her friends and colleagues
at The Canberra Hospital.
We invite close family and all of her friends
to come celebrate the life of Bronwyn
at Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell, on
WEDNESDAY, 17 July 2019,
commencing at 4:30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 13, 2019