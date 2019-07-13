Home
BRONWYN FAULDER

BRONWYN FAULDER Obituary
Bronwyn Susan Faulder

03/02/1955 - 10/07/2019



Loving mother of Vanessa, Carmel

and Melissa.



Proud grandmother of Hayla, Connor,

Lachlan,Tahlia, Elsie and Evelyn.



Bronwyn has peacefully passed away in

the company of her loving family at

Clare Holland house, ACT.



Bronwyn treasured the moments she was

surrounded by family and friends.

She had a passion for travelling which

became apparent when she discovered

the luxury of cruising.



We would like to thank everyone for all

the love and support Bronwyn and her family

have received from her friends and colleagues

at The Canberra Hospital.



We invite close family and all of her friends

to come celebrate the life of Bronwyn

at Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell, on

WEDNESDAY, 17 July 2019,

commencing at 4:30pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 13, 2019
