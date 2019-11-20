Home
Bruce COOK


1932 - 2019
Bruce COOK Obituary
BRUCE GRAYDON COOK

12 July 1932 - 17 November 2019



Passed away peacefully at

Calvary Private Hospital after a long illness.



Dearly beloved husband of Ngarita (dec).

Much loved and respected father of

John, Peter, David and Graeme and

father-in-law to Christine,

Julie and Sally.

Adored grandfather to Ashley, Harry,

William and Ralph.



Forever at peace.



The funeral service for Bruce will be

held at the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion,

National Arboretum, Forest Drive

Molonglo Valley, ACT on

FRIDAY 22 November 2019,

commencing at 1:30pm.



Published in The Canberra Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
