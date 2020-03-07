Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Kamberra Function Centre
Northbourne Avenue
Lyneham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BRUCE FOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRUCE FOX


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
BRUCE FOX Obituary
BRUCE IAN FOX

14 November 1932 - 5 March 2020



A Gentle Man



Beloved husband of Barbara for 65 years.

Father and father-in-law of Garry and Jenni,

Susan and Les, Russell and Denise,

Lisa and Matthew (dec).

Grandfather to Matt, Chris, Ben, Paul, Chelsea, Scott, Tara, Daniel, Grace, Jessie and Rhys.



The funeral service for Bruce will be held in

Kamberra Function Centre,

Northbourne Avenue, Lyneham on Wednesday,

11 March 2020, commencing at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers, please consider

a donation to www.fightmnd.org.au



Private cremation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRUCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -