Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Braidwood Club
Coronation Avenue
Braidwood
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce LEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce LEAN


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Bruce LEAN Obituary
Dr. BRUCE ANDREW LEAN



1 August 1947 - 8 June 2020



A keen observer of life.



He was a loving husband to

his devoted wife Ann.

Deeply loved by Alex,

Jeoff and Annabel, Andrew and Jon.

Close and loved brother of Roger.

Adored and respected by his patients

as a GP and later in life as a Psychiatrist.

Admired and respected by his

friends and colleagues, all well

analysed by Bruce!

Passionate scholar.



Died peacefully but unexpectedly

at home in Canberra.



Born and grew up in Melbourne and later

studied medicine at Monash University.

Following a successful twenty-two year

career as a GP in Denlilquin, Bruce

went on to study psychiatry in Canberra.

The seeds of his work in mental health

in general practice blossomed into a

much-loved career as a caring

and dedicated psychiatrist.



Bruce 's spiritual connection with the

country lifestyle led to the purchase of

properties in Braidwood and on

the South Coast of NSW.



A celebration of Bruce's life will be held

on FRIDAY, 19 June 2020 at 1:00pm in

the Braidwood Club, Coronation Avenue,

Braidwood, for close family and friends.



It will be followed by his burial in

the Braidwood Lawn Cemetery.



We are planning to have a

memorial service later this year in

Canberra, for colleagues and friends.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -