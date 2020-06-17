|
|
Dr. BRUCE ANDREW LEAN
1 August 1947 - 8 June 2020
A keen observer of life.
He was a loving husband to
his devoted wife Ann.
Deeply loved by Alex,
Jeoff and Annabel, Andrew and Jon.
Close and loved brother of Roger.
Adored and respected by his patients
as a GP and later in life as a Psychiatrist.
Admired and respected by his
friends and colleagues, all well
analysed by Bruce!
Passionate scholar.
Died peacefully but unexpectedly
at home in Canberra.
Born and grew up in Melbourne and later
studied medicine at Monash University.
Following a successful twenty-two year
career as a GP in Denlilquin, Bruce
went on to study psychiatry in Canberra.
The seeds of his work in mental health
in general practice blossomed into a
much-loved career as a caring
and dedicated psychiatrist.
Bruce 's spiritual connection with the
country lifestyle led to the purchase of
properties in Braidwood and on
the South Coast of NSW.
A celebration of Bruce's life will be held
on FRIDAY, 19 June 2020 at 1:00pm in
the Braidwood Club, Coronation Avenue,
Braidwood, for close family and friends.
It will be followed by his burial in
the Braidwood Lawn Cemetery.
We are planning to have a
memorial service later this year in
Canberra, for colleagues and friends.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 17, 2020