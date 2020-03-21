|
|
BRUCE PHILLIP MONRO
Born 15 September 1943
Left us suddenly on the 13th March 2020
Son of Phillip and Thelma (both dec).
Beloved husband of Nellie.
Father of Gregory, Geoffrey, Schree,
Warrick and Presley.
A wonderful man who lived his life
with a big smile.
You will be forever in our hearts
and remembered always.
Bruce's family understand and respect with
the current public health concerns not all
of his family and friends will be able to attend,
to ensure health and safety of all concerned,
Bruce's funeral service will be by invitation.
Your love and support is of great comfort
at this time and we appreciate your
kind understanding.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 21, 2020