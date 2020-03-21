Home
BRUCE PHILLIP MONRO


1943 - 2020
BRUCE PHILLIP MONRO Obituary
BRUCE PHILLIP MONRO

Born 15 September 1943

Left us suddenly on the 13th March 2020



Son of Phillip and Thelma (both dec).

Beloved husband of Nellie.

Father of Gregory, Geoffrey, Schree,

Warrick and Presley.



A wonderful man who lived his life

with a big smile.



You will be forever in our hearts

and remembered always.



Bruce's family understand and respect with

the current public health concerns not all

of his family and friends will be able to attend,

to ensure health and safety of all concerned,

Bruce's funeral service will be by invitation.



Your love and support is of great comfort

at this time and we appreciate your

kind understanding.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 21, 2020
