|
|
BRYAN COWMAN
29 October 1928 - 6 April 2020
Dearly beloved husband of Betty (dec).
Cherished Father of Justin,
Jane and Jacki.
Loving Father in Law of Pam,
Craig and Graham.
Loving Pop of Meg, Joel (dec) Patrick,
Dale and Leigh.
Great Pop of Aiden and Archer.
Great friend of Mick.
Respected by Kellie, Josh, Luke,
Chloe, Ryan, Sego, Adam, Jean and Pete.
A much loved son, brother and friend.
A very special thanks to Dr Ta Phengsiaroun
for your years of wonderful care
and respect shown to our Dad.
To all the beautiful staff at
Kalparrin Aged Care Facility,
you are angels on earth. There are not
enough words to express the families
gratitude for the love and care
you have all shown towards our Dad.
For when towers fall,
and bridges burn,
When the tide has ebbed and gone,
the memory of love in life
is all that lingers on.
Back with his Betty.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 11, 2020