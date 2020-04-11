Home
BRYAN COWMAN


1928 - 2020
BRYAN COWMAN Obituary
BRYAN COWMAN

29 October 1928 - 6 April 2020



Dearly beloved husband of Betty (dec).

Cherished Father of Justin,

Jane and Jacki.

Loving Father in Law of Pam,

Craig and Graham.

Loving Pop of Meg, Joel (dec) Patrick,

Dale and Leigh.

Great Pop of Aiden and Archer.

Great friend of Mick.

Respected by Kellie, Josh, Luke,

Chloe, Ryan, Sego, Adam, Jean and Pete.



A much loved son, brother and friend.



A very special thanks to Dr Ta Phengsiaroun

for your years of wonderful care

and respect shown to our Dad.



To all the beautiful staff at

Kalparrin Aged Care Facility,

you are angels on earth. There are not

enough words to express the families

gratitude for the love and care

you have all shown towards our Dad.



For when towers fall,

and bridges burn,

When the tide has ebbed and gone,

the memory of love in life

is all that lingers on.



Back with his Betty.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 11, 2020
