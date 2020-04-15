Home
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Cameron James BEWLEY Obituary
BEWLEY, Cameron James Died peacefully after a very long illness at St Vincent's Hospital Sydney on 5 April 2020 aged 19 years Loved son of Mark Bewley and Tanya Pratt, step-son of Rachel and brother of Brianna and Tamara. Most precious grandson of Philip and Teresa Bewley of Barton. Fond nephew of Leigh, Luke and Bronwyn, Kate and Robert. Dear cousin of Jayden, Thomas, Annabelle, Grace, Olivia, Ava, Evelyn and Sophia. Sadly missed. A private funeral is to be held at the Grantley Perry Chapel, Thursday 16 April at 11am. A celebration of Cameron's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 15, 2020
