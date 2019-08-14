|
|
CARMEL MAY COLLINS
(Nee McSpadden, Kelly)
5 July 1944 - 9 August 2019
Dearly loved wife of Tom.
Loved and loving mother and step-mother of
Gregory (dec), Sharon, Robert,
Andrew and Janine.
Sister to Peter (dec), Rose and Lorraine.
Grandmother and step-grandmother of
Jessica, Laura, William, Emily, Maya,
Bradley and Joshua.
Great-grandmother of Nikaeli and Holly.
In our hearts forever
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation
to The Fred Hollows Foundation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 14, 2019