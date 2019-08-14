Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for CARMEL COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARMEL COLLINS

Add a Memory
CARMEL COLLINS Obituary
CARMEL MAY COLLINS

(Nee McSpadden, Kelly)

5 July 1944 - 9 August 2019



Dearly loved wife of Tom.

Loved and loving mother and step-mother of

Gregory (dec), Sharon, Robert,

Andrew and Janine.

Sister to Peter (dec), Rose and Lorraine.

Grandmother and step-grandmother of

Jessica, Laura, William, Emily, Maya,

Bradley and Joshua.

Great-grandmother of Nikaeli and Holly.



In our hearts forever



Private cremation.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation

to The Fred Hollows Foundation.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARMEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.