|
|
Carmel Therese Hannon
(nee Sheather)
Born: 5 October 1947
Born into Eternal Life: 30 October 2019
Passed away unexpectedly
surrounded by family.
Beloved wife of Patrick.
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of
Christopher, Deanna and Ashley.
Adored and treasured Grandma to
Tyson, Callum and Aiden.
Loving sister to Kerry,
Dennis and Rodney.
Cherished aunt, cousin, friend
and midwife to many.
You were our rock, and while we
have lost our best friend
you're back with yours.
Requiem Mass in thanksgiving
for the life of Carmel will be held in
St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church,
Bindel Street, Aranda on MONDAY
11 November 2019, commencing at 1.00pm.
The funeral will leave at the conclusion of
Mass for burial at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019