Requiem Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Bindel Street
Aranda
View Map
More Obituaries for Carmel HANNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmel HANNON


1947 - 2019
Carmel HANNON Obituary
Carmel Therese Hannon

(nee Sheather)

Born: 5 October 1947

Born into Eternal Life: 30 October 2019



Passed away unexpectedly

surrounded by family.



Beloved wife of Patrick.

Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of

Christopher, Deanna and Ashley.

Adored and treasured Grandma to

Tyson, Callum and Aiden.

Loving sister to Kerry,

Dennis and Rodney.

Cherished aunt, cousin, friend

and midwife to many.



You were our rock, and while we

have lost our best friend

you're back with yours.



Requiem Mass in thanksgiving

for the life of Carmel will be held in

St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church,

Bindel Street, Aranda on MONDAY

11 November 2019, commencing at 1.00pm.

The funeral will leave at the conclusion of

Mass for burial at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019
