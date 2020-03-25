|
|
CARMELA RUSSONIELLO
4 February 1946 - 19 March 2020
Passed away peacefully with
loving family by her side.
Beloved wife of Gerardo.
Loved and loving mother and mother-in law of Maria, Antoniette and Salvatore,
Pietro and Susan.
Much loved Nonna of Joshua, Matthew, Nicholas, Gerardo and Bella.
Carmela will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
Rest in Peace.
Following a private service for the immediate family, friends and family are welcome to join in honouring the life of Carmela at
Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford Street Mitchell on THURSDAY, 26 March 2020,
commencing at 12.30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carmela's memory to
www.curebraincancer.org.au
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 25, 2020