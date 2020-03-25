Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
12:30 PM
Gungahlin Cemetery
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmela RUSSONIELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela RUSSONIELLO


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Carmela RUSSONIELLO Obituary
CARMELA RUSSONIELLO

4 February 1946 - 19 March 2020



Passed away peacefully with

loving family by her side.



Beloved wife of Gerardo.

Loved and loving mother and mother-in law of Maria, Antoniette and Salvatore,

Pietro and Susan.

Much loved Nonna of Joshua, Matthew, Nicholas, Gerardo and Bella.

Carmela will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Rest in Peace.



Following a private service for the immediate family, friends and family are welcome to join in honouring the life of Carmela at

Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford Street Mitchell on THURSDAY, 26 March 2020,

commencing at 12.30pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carmela's memory to

www.curebraincancer.org.au



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -