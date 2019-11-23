Home
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Sternberg Crescent
Wanniassa
Carmen DINGLI


1934 - 2019
Carmen DINGLI Obituary
CARMEN DINGLI



14 March 1934 - 21 November 2019



Died peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of Godfrey (dec.)

Loving mother of

Mariella, Raphael, Peter, Martin and Anna.

Mother-in-law of

Ian Hamilton, Sonia Esquivel, Gill Ross,

Catherine Dingli and Malcolm McGown.

Nanna of Johanna, Christopher, Hannah,

Nicholas, Erika and Ceara and

step-grandmother of

Fiorella, Barbara and Sebastian.

Sister of Alfred (dec.), Marie (dec.), Gladys,

Josephine and Robert (dec.).



Carmen will be greatly missed

and forever in our hearts.

May she Rest In Peace.



Special thanks to the Palliative Home Care

Team, Dr Davies and staff at The Canberra

Hospital, Dr Wajdi and staff at Fadden

Medical Centre and the Kincare staff.



Mass will be celebrated for Carmen in

St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church,

Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa on Thursday,

28 November 2019, commencing at 10 am.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 23, 2019
