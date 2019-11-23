|
|
CARMEN DINGLI
14 March 1934 - 21 November 2019
Died peacefully at home.
Beloved wife of Godfrey (dec.)
Loving mother of
Mariella, Raphael, Peter, Martin and Anna.
Mother-in-law of
Ian Hamilton, Sonia Esquivel, Gill Ross,
Catherine Dingli and Malcolm McGown.
Nanna of Johanna, Christopher, Hannah,
Nicholas, Erika and Ceara and
step-grandmother of
Fiorella, Barbara and Sebastian.
Sister of Alfred (dec.), Marie (dec.), Gladys,
Josephine and Robert (dec.).
Carmen will be greatly missed
and forever in our hearts.
May she Rest In Peace.
Special thanks to the Palliative Home Care
Team, Dr Davies and staff at The Canberra
Hospital, Dr Wajdi and staff at Fadden
Medical Centre and the Kincare staff.
Mass will be celebrated for Carmen in
St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church,
Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa on Thursday,
28 November 2019, commencing at 10 am.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 23, 2019