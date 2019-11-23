|
|
CARMEN RAMOS
13 June 1931 - 21 November 2019
Dearly loved wife of Emilio (dec).
Loving mother and mother-in-law
of Al and Susan Ramos.
Treasured Abuela to Matthew, Alex and Kim.
Much loved sister to her 10 siblings and
their extended families in Australia and Spain.
Sincere thanks to Dr Ratniki and the staff
at David Harper House for their care
and support for Carmen.
We can shed tears that she's gone ....
or we can smile because she lived!
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul
of Carmen will be celebrated in
Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Strangways Street,
Curtin, on Friday 29 November 2019,
commencing at 1:30pm.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 23, 2019