William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Requiem Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Strangways Street
Curtin
Carmen RAMOS


1931 - 2019
Carmen RAMOS Obituary
CARMEN RAMOS

13 June 1931 - 21 November 2019



Dearly loved wife of Emilio (dec).

Loving mother and mother-in-law

of Al and Susan Ramos.

Treasured Abuela to Matthew, Alex and Kim.

Much loved sister to her 10 siblings and

their extended families in Australia and Spain.



Sincere thanks to Dr Ratniki and the staff

at David Harper House for their care

and support for Carmen.



We can shed tears that she's gone ....

or we can smile because she lived!



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul

of Carmen will be celebrated in

Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Strangways Street,

Curtin, on Friday 29 November 2019,

commencing at 1:30pm.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 23, 2019
