CARMENA ANN POTTER 'Carmen" 1/11/1937 - 16/2/2020 (82 Years) After a long battle with Alzheimer's Carmen passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Beloved Wife of 59 years to Bert (dec), Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law to Michael, Kerri, Robert Jodi, Ruth and Peter. Adored Nanny to Carlie, Liana, Kayla, Jack, Charlie, Bradley, Matthew, Katie and Sarah. Great Nanny to Oliver, Lara and Harry. Sister to Mark, Bernice and Rodney. Sister-in-law to Len, Sue, Christine, June (dec) and Peggy (dec). A special thanks to Dr Yates and all the staff at Goodwin Retirement Village, Monash for your gentle care and compassion that you showed Carmen over so many years Loved and cherished Forever in our hearts A private funeral service will be held on MONDAY, 24 February 2020 to celebrate Carmen's life
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020