CAROL ANN WEBB 10 December 1948 - 28 October 2019 Dearly loved and devoted wife of Brian (dec) for 49 years. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Mitsumi Webb, Leanne and Mark Harrigan and Melanie and Sean O'Brien. Cherished Nanna to her grandchildren, Lily and Kyler Webb, Elly, Chloe and Reece Harrigan and Annabelle O'Brien. A special sister to John and Peter Kelly and loving friend of Susan Annabel and Irene Irvine. Carol's family would like to thank the Canberra Hospital Intensive Care staff for all their care and support during this very difficult time. You left an emptiness in our hearts, but your memories and love will be with us forever A celebration of Carol's life will be held in the Gold Creek Chapel, 17 O'Hanlon Place, Nicholls at 10.30am on Wednesday 6th November 2019. Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.