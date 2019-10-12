Home
Carol Anne MCKENZIE

Carol Anne MCKENZIE Obituary
CAROL ANNE McKENZIE

27 December 1967 - 7 October 2019



It is with the deepest sadness that

we announce the passing of Carol.

Proud and devoted mother of

Phyllip and Jason.

Much loved and sadly missed by her friends.



To the world you were but one,

To your family you were the world.

Rest in peace mum.



A service for Carol is to be held in the

Chapel of Woden Cemetery Mausoleum

on FRIDAY 18 October 2019 at 2:30pm.



Carol will be laid to rest in the

Lawn Section of the Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019
