CAROL ANNE McKENZIE
27 December 1967 - 7 October 2019
It is with the deepest sadness that
we announce the passing of Carol.
Proud and devoted mother of
Phyllip and Jason.
Much loved and sadly missed by her friends.
To the world you were but one,
To your family you were the world.
Rest in peace mum.
A service for Carol is to be held in the
Chapel of Woden Cemetery Mausoleum
on FRIDAY 18 October 2019 at 2:30pm.
Carol will be laid to rest in the
Lawn Section of the Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019