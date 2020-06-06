|
CAROLINE BRUNNER 6 November 1966 - 3 June 2020 Passed away peacefully at Mountain View We mourn the passing of our cherished, beloved & adored Caroline. Daughter of Hans (dec) & Renata, loved sister of Christoph & sister in law Dianna. Special aunty to Kiah & Kimberley, great aunty to Jayden & Adaline. Friend to Daniel and Nathan. Cherished member of extended family around the world, special uncle Uli & YBF Eric in Germany, Christiane & Walter in Belgium, Sabine, Robert & Christopher in USA, & others in Austria and Brazil. "It's not what you take when you leave this world behind, it's what you leave behind you when you go" Those who knew her, received the gift of Caroline. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Mountain View and Caroline's doctors for their care and attention, to her special friend Loretta, to her many friends in Canberra and to Marie-Louise for her love and support. A private cremation will be held. A memorial to celebrate Caroline's life at a date to be advised.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 6, 2020