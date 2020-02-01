Home
Caroline SMITH


1928 - 2020
Caroline SMITH Obituary
CAROLINE STEWART SMITH

(nee TYZACK)

'Carol'

7 January 1928 - 25 January 2020

Aged 92 years,

formerly of Sydney and Hay, NSW.



Loving wife of Les (dec).

Sister to Betty, Nan, Robert, Andrew (all dec).

Much loved aunt to her wider family.



'Always a country girl at heart'



We would like to thank the staff of

Baptistcare Griffith, for thier care of

Carol in her latter years.



A celebration of Carol's life will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,

5 January 2020, commencing at 12 noon.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020
