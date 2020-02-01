|
|
CAROLINE STEWART SMITH
(nee TYZACK)
'Carol'
7 January 1928 - 25 January 2020
Aged 92 years,
formerly of Sydney and Hay, NSW.
Loving wife of Les (dec).
Sister to Betty, Nan, Robert, Andrew (all dec).
Much loved aunt to her wider family.
'Always a country girl at heart'
We would like to thank the staff of
Baptistcare Griffith, for thier care of
Carol in her latter years.
A celebration of Carol's life will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,
5 January 2020, commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020