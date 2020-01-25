|
|
Catharina T Swifte
(nee van Suchtelen van de Haare)
'DOLLY'
27 May 1927 - 16 January 2020
Died peacefully at home.
Formely of Rosedale South, NSW
and late of Gowrie ACT.
Widow of Group Cpt Dean L Swifte.
Much loved Mother of Nika & David.
Grandmother of Genevieve,
Heather & Joshua, Nathan & Huon.
Great-Grandmother of Disa & Phoenix.
Beloved Aunt of Lucia & Jean de Brauw.
A funeral service for Dolly will be held at
12 noon on Saturday 1 February at the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell ACT.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 25, 2020