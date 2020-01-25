Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catharina SWIFTE


1927 - 2020
Catharina SWIFTE Obituary
Catharina T Swifte

(nee van Suchtelen van de Haare)

'DOLLY'

27 May 1927 - 16 January 2020



Died peacefully at home.



Formely of Rosedale South, NSW

and late of Gowrie ACT.



Widow of Group Cpt Dean L Swifte.



Much loved Mother of Nika & David.



Grandmother of Genevieve,

Heather & Joshua, Nathan & Huon.



Great-Grandmother of Disa & Phoenix.



Beloved Aunt of Lucia & Jean de Brauw.



A funeral service for Dolly will be held at

12 noon on Saturday 1 February at the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell ACT.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 25, 2020
