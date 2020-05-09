|
|
|
CATHERINE VIRGINIA SULLIVAN
22 August 1973 - 30 April 2020
We are devastated to announce the
sudden death of our beloved
daughter and sister.
Loved unconditionally by her Mum, Johanna,
and only sister Annette, and
by Annette's husband, Chris Brown
and their children Isaak and Ruby.
Loved by her uncles and aunts,
and cousins and family in
Australia and Holland.
Sleep and rest at last, beautiful girl.
A service will be held in the chapel of
Norwood Park Crematorium at 2.00 pm on
FRIDAY 15 May 2020.
Covid restrictions apply.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 9, 2020