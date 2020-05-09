Home
Catharine SULLIVAN

Catharine SULLIVAN Obituary
CATHERINE VIRGINIA SULLIVAN



22 August 1973 - 30 April 2020



We are devastated to announce the

sudden death of our beloved

daughter and sister.



Loved unconditionally by her Mum, Johanna,

and only sister Annette, and

by Annette's husband, Chris Brown

and their children Isaak and Ruby.

Loved by her uncles and aunts,

and cousins and family in

Australia and Holland.



Sleep and rest at last, beautiful girl.



A service will be held in the chapel of

Norwood Park Crematorium at 2.00 pm on

FRIDAY 15 May 2020.



Covid restrictions apply.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 9, 2020
