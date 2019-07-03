|
|
[[CANCGOVC1400]]
CATHERINE JULIE BOYCE
30 October 1965 - 29 June 2019
After a short and courageous battle
with brain cancer (GMB)
Dearly loved daughter of Noel and Geraldine.
Loved sister of Michelle, Christine, David, Elizabeth (deceased), Jennifer and Jessica.
Cath's family acknowledge the wonderful support and generosity shown by her colleagues and friends over this difficult time.
The Funeral Service for Cath will be held at
St. Christopher's Cathedral,
Canberra Avenue Forrest, tomorrow Thursday,
4 July 2019 commencing at 1:30pm.
A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 3, 2019