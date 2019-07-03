Home
Catherine BOYCE


1965 - 2019
Catherine BOYCE Obituary
CATHERINE JULIE BOYCE

30 October 1965 - 29 June 2019



After a short and courageous battle

with brain cancer (GMB)



Dearly loved daughter of Noel and Geraldine.

Loved sister of Michelle, Christine, David, Elizabeth (deceased), Jennifer and Jessica.



Cath's family acknowledge the wonderful support and generosity shown by her colleagues and friends over this difficult time.



The Funeral Service for Cath will be held at

St. Christopher's Cathedral,

Canberra Avenue Forrest, tomorrow Thursday,

4 July 2019 commencing at 1:30pm.



A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 3, 2019
