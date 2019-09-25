Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine ENTRIKEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine ENTRIKEN


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Catherine ENTRIKEN Obituary
CATHERINE MARY ENTRIKEN (nee CURRAN)

9 March 1925 - 18 September 2019



Beloved wife of Henry (dec).

Loving mother of Carmel and Paul, Marie,

Clare, Margaret and Michael.



Doting grandmother of Melanie, Michael,

Nicholas, Daniel, Simon, Jeremy and Sarah.



A Requiem Mass will be held at St Jude's

Catholic Church, Mulley Street, Holder

at 10:00 am on MONDAY

30 September 2019.



Burial will follow at Queanbeyan

Lawn Cemetery.

A rosary will be held at

St Jude's Catholic Church

at 6:00 pm on Sunday 29 September 2019.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.