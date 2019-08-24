Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
(02) 6239 7023
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE FURNASS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE FURNASS


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
CATHERINE FURNASS Obituary
CATHERINE ANNE FURNASS



15 December 1931 - 22 August 2019



Loved wife of Stanley Bryan (dec).

Beloved mother of Joanna, Lucy, Sophie,

Felicity and David (dec).

Much loved grandmother of Jessica, Jeremy,

Anna, Ned, Daniel, Lucy and Ben,

Great-grandmother of Issac, Annabelle

and Andromache.



Forever in Our Hearts

Rest in Peace.



A graveside service for Anne will be held at

the Natural Burial Site, Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on

FRIDAY 30 August 2019,

commencing at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.