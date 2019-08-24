|
|
CATHERINE ANNE FURNASS
15 December 1931 - 22 August 2019
Loved wife of Stanley Bryan (dec).
Beloved mother of Joanna, Lucy, Sophie,
Felicity and David (dec).
Much loved grandmother of Jessica, Jeremy,
Anna, Ned, Daniel, Lucy and Ben,
Great-grandmother of Issac, Annabelle
and Andromache.
Forever in Our Hearts
Rest in Peace.
A graveside service for Anne will be held at
the Natural Burial Site, Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on
FRIDAY 30 August 2019,
commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019