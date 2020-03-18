Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Woden Cemetery
Justinian Street
Phillip
Catherine Mary ROYLANCE


1934 - 2020
Catherine Mary ROYLANCE Obituary
CATHERINE MARY ROYLANCE

11 August 1934 - 15 March 2020



Late of Branxton, formerly of Canberra.



Loved and loving wife of Derek (dec).

Loved mother, step-mother and

mother-in-law of Anne and Paul, Karen,

Richard and Fi (dec), Alison and Gary,

Paul, Andrew and Jenny.

Proud Nana of 19 and Great-nana of 21.

Daughter of Frank and Molly Moran (both dec).

Sister of Ronald and Lesley.



Passed away peacefully and now at rest.



A graveside service will be held at the

Woden Cemetery, Justinian Street,

Phillip on Friday, 20 March 2020,

commencing at 10:00 am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 18, 2020
