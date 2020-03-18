|
|
CATHERINE MARY ROYLANCE
11 August 1934 - 15 March 2020
Late of Branxton, formerly of Canberra.
Loved and loving wife of Derek (dec).
Loved mother, step-mother and
mother-in-law of Anne and Paul, Karen,
Richard and Fi (dec), Alison and Gary,
Paul, Andrew and Jenny.
Proud Nana of 19 and Great-nana of 21.
Daughter of Frank and Molly Moran (both dec).
Sister of Ronald and Lesley.
Passed away peacefully and now at rest.
A graveside service will be held at the
Woden Cemetery, Justinian Street,
Phillip on Friday, 20 March 2020,
commencing at 10:00 am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 18, 2020