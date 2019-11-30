|
|
BRODIE, Cathleen Elizabeth "Betty" 7 August 1926 - 25 November 2019 Late of Burrill Lake Formerly of Deacon and Caboolture Much loved Wife of Rex Mother of Jean, Michael (dec) and Trish Mother-in-law of John Loved Nana of Liam, Callum, Eamon, Luka, Kellie (dec), Emma and Jack Loved and Cherished by all The relatives and friends of Betty are invited to attend her funeral service to be held in Milton Ulladulla Funeral Services Chapel, 2 Camden Street, Ulladulla on Thursday 5 December 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. Followed by a private cremation
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019