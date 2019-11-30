Home
Milton Ulladulla Funeral
2 Camden Street
Ulladulla, New South Wales 2539
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Cathleen Elizabeth "Betty" BRODIE


1926 - 2019
Cathleen Elizabeth "Betty" BRODIE Obituary
BRODIE, Cathleen Elizabeth "Betty" 7 August 1926 - 25 November 2019 Late of Burrill Lake Formerly of Deacon and Caboolture Much loved Wife of Rex Mother of Jean, Michael (dec) and Trish Mother-in-law of John Loved Nana of Liam, Callum, Eamon, Luka, Kellie (dec), Emma and Jack Loved and Cherished by all The relatives and friends of Betty are invited to attend her funeral service to be held in Milton Ulladulla Funeral Services Chapel, 2 Camden Street, Ulladulla on Thursday 5 December 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. Followed by a private cremation



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019
