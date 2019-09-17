Home
WARREN The Right Reverend Cecil Allan Late of Toowoomba. Departed this life 13 September 2019 Beloved husband of Doreen. Family and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Mass in thanksgiving for Bishop Cecil's life, to be held at the St James Anglican Church, corner Russell and Mort Streets, Toowoomba. Service commencing at 11:00am, Thursday, 19 September 2019. Service complete at the church. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu to Symes Thorpe Residential Aged Care. Envelopes available at the Church. "May he rest in peace and rise in glory" T.S. BURSTOW FUNERALS Australian and Family Owned Toowoomba 07 4636 9600
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 17, 2019
