CECIL WAGSTAFF


1944 - 2020
CECIL WAGSTAFF Obituary
WAGSTAFF

CECIL LEIGHTON WYNTER

15 April 1944 - 10th May 2020



Beloved Husband of Perveen,

Father of Michelle and Craig.

Grandfather of Asha and Lila.

Son of William (dec) and Moira (dec).

Brother of Marilyn (dec) and Beverley.



Humble and dedicated Brother-In-Law,

Father-In-Law, Uncle and Family Member.

Friend and Mentor to Many.



Resting peacefully now,

with the love and devotion of

family and friends here and overseas.



Private family Mass and Funeral Service,

Saturday 16th May, 2020.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020
