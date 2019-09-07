Home
Charles HUGHES


1926 - 2019
Charles HUGHES Obituary
CHARLES EDWIN HUGHES

'Charlie'

25 October 1926 - 4 September 2019



Cherished husband of May.

Dearly loved father of Bob and Tracie

and their children,

Peter and Mandy and their children,

Cathy and Billy and their children,

Megan and her children, and Bronwyn.

Greatly loved by his grandchildren

and their partners,

and his great grandchildren.



'An adventurous and generous life'



The funeral service for Charlie will be held at

the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion,

National Arboretum, Canberra on TUESDAY

10 September 2019 at 11:00am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019
