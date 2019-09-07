|
|
CHARLES EDWIN HUGHES
'Charlie'
25 October 1926 - 4 September 2019
Cherished husband of May.
Dearly loved father of Bob and Tracie
and their children,
Peter and Mandy and their children,
Cathy and Billy and their children,
Megan and her children, and Bronwyn.
Greatly loved by his grandchildren
and their partners,
and his great grandchildren.
'An adventurous and generous life'
The funeral service for Charlie will be held at
the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion,
National Arboretum, Canberra on TUESDAY
10 September 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019