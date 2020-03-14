Home
White Lady Funerals - Griffith
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
(02) 6239 7023
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St George's Anglican Life Centre
Pethebridge St
Pearce
Charles TERRELL


1929 - 2020
Charles TERRELL Obituary
CHARLES EDWARD TIMOTHY TERRELL AM

(Tim)



30 October 1929 - 10 March 2020



Dearly loved Husband of Judy (dec)

for 62 years.

Beloved Brother of Jill, Alan (dec)

and Mike (dec).

Adored Father of Holly and Kim,

Father-in-law of Geoff and Maree.

Treasured Grandfather of Jaimie, Kiri,

Christabelle, Elise and Rian and their

partners Brett, Evan and Dave.

Loving Great Grandfather of

Henry and Mallee.



Born in Darjeeling India to

Alec and Joyce Terrell,

Tim lived a remarkable life devoted to

helping others all over the world, particularly

the most vulnerable in Papua New Guinea.

Tim was a gentleman, a man of integrity,

commitment and humility.

He is deeply loved and missed by his

family, friends and colleagues.

His wisdom, generosity and kindness live on.



A man of deep faith, at peace with God.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in

St George's Anglican Life Centre,

Pethebridge St, Pearce on

MONDAY 16 March 2020,

commencing at 11.00 am.



Private cremation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020
