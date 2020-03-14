|
|
CHARLES EDWARD TIMOTHY TERRELL AM
(Tim)
30 October 1929 - 10 March 2020
Dearly loved Husband of Judy (dec)
for 62 years.
Beloved Brother of Jill, Alan (dec)
and Mike (dec).
Adored Father of Holly and Kim,
Father-in-law of Geoff and Maree.
Treasured Grandfather of Jaimie, Kiri,
Christabelle, Elise and Rian and their
partners Brett, Evan and Dave.
Loving Great Grandfather of
Henry and Mallee.
Born in Darjeeling India to
Alec and Joyce Terrell,
Tim lived a remarkable life devoted to
helping others all over the world, particularly
the most vulnerable in Papua New Guinea.
Tim was a gentleman, a man of integrity,
commitment and humility.
He is deeply loved and missed by his
family, friends and colleagues.
His wisdom, generosity and kindness live on.
A man of deep faith, at peace with God.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in
St George's Anglican Life Centre,
Pethebridge St, Pearce on
MONDAY 16 March 2020,
commencing at 11.00 am.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020