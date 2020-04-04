Home
Charlie MALLIA


1951 - 2020
Charlie MALLIA Obituary
CHARLIE MALLIA Snr

13 July 1951 - 28 March 2020



Passed away at the Canberra Hospital

surrounded by his loving family.



Beloved husband of Rene.

Loved and loving father of Charlie,

Patrick, James and their partners.

Adored grandfather and loving brother.

A dear friend of many.



Now resting peacefully in God's care.



A private funeral service for Charlie will be held on Monday, 6 April. However, when the current circumstances change, the family will announce an event for all friends and family to celebrate Charlie's life.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 4, 2020
