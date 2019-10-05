|
|
Cherry Joy Mackenzie
(nee Mollison)
On Tuesday October 1, 2019
Aged 93
Passed away peacefully at Bupa Aged Care,
Calwell ACT
Wife of Roderick (dec)
Mother of
Margaret, Jane and Ian
MILaw of Ross, Richard and Kerri
Grandmother of 9
Great grandmother of 14
Youngest daughter of the late
Dr. A.J.Mollison and Mrs.R.M. Mollison
The last of the five sisters Mickey (dec), Dorothy (dec), Tim (dec) Helen (dec).
The funeral service for Cherry will be held at Norwood Park Chapel, Sandford Street Mitchell, on Friday 11th October, commencing at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, would you please donate to Cerebral Palsy Alliance ACT
A cause close to mum's heart.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 5, 2019