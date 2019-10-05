Home
Cherry MACKENZIE

Cherry MACKENZIE Obituary
Cherry Joy Mackenzie



(nee Mollison)



On Tuesday October 1, 2019

Aged 93

Passed away peacefully at Bupa Aged Care,

Calwell ACT



Wife of Roderick (dec)

Mother of

Margaret, Jane and Ian

MILaw of Ross, Richard and Kerri

Grandmother of 9

Great grandmother of 14

Youngest daughter of the late

Dr. A.J.Mollison and Mrs.R.M. Mollison

The last of the five sisters Mickey (dec), Dorothy (dec), Tim (dec) Helen (dec).



The funeral service for Cherry will be held at Norwood Park Chapel, Sandford Street Mitchell, on Friday 11th October, commencing at 10:30am.



In lieu of flowers, would you please donate to Cerebral Palsy Alliance ACT

A cause close to mum's heart.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 5, 2019
