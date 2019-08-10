Home
1932 - 2019
Born in Trivouno Greece, 28 June 1932.

Passed away peacefully, 6 August 2019

at the Canberra Hospital

surrounded by his family.



Husband to Olympia married for 54 years.

Youngest son of John and

Johanna (both dec).

Brother of Sofia, Norm and Maria (all dec).

Father and Father-in-law of

John and Lisa, Michael and Rachel,

Steven and Christine,

Christopher and Katerina,

and Constantine.



Grandfather of Christopher Johnathan,

Benjamin, Alexander, James,

Nicholas, Anastasia, Anna-Marie,

Philip, and Celena.

Great-Grandfather of Aleena Olympia.



A special thanks to

ICU Consultant Dr Summeet Rai

and ICU Nurses Poppy Bradshaw

and Kylie Hodges.



The funeral service for Chris will be held at

St Paul's Anglican Church, Manuka

Cnr Canberra Ave & Captain Cook

crescent, Manuka, on

TUESDAY 13 August 2019,

commencing at 10.30am.



Burial will follow at the

Woden Cemetery,

Justinian Street, Phillip.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 10, 2019
