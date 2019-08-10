|
|
CHRIS MALEGANEAS
Born in Trivouno Greece, 28 June 1932.
Passed away peacefully, 6 August 2019
at the Canberra Hospital
surrounded by his family.
Husband to Olympia married for 54 years.
Youngest son of John and
Johanna (both dec).
Brother of Sofia, Norm and Maria (all dec).
Father and Father-in-law of
John and Lisa, Michael and Rachel,
Steven and Christine,
Christopher and Katerina,
and Constantine.
Grandfather of Christopher Johnathan,
Benjamin, Alexander, James,
Nicholas, Anastasia, Anna-Marie,
Philip, and Celena.
Great-Grandfather of Aleena Olympia.
A special thanks to
ICU Consultant Dr Summeet Rai
and ICU Nurses Poppy Bradshaw
and Kylie Hodges.
The funeral service for Chris will be held at
St Paul's Anglican Church, Manuka
Cnr Canberra Ave & Captain Cook
crescent, Manuka, on
TUESDAY 13 August 2019,
commencing at 10.30am.
Burial will follow at the
Woden Cemetery,
Justinian Street, Phillip.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 10, 2019