More Obituaries for CHRISTA FISCHER
CHRISTA FISCHER


1936 - 2020
CHRISTA FISCHER Obituary
CHRISTA G A FISCHER

10 July 1936 - 9 April 2020

Passed away peacefully

at Clare Holland House, Canberra.



Much loved and cherished wife of Hans,

Mother of Janette and Susan,

Oma of Marcel, Sacha and Alexander,

Great Oma of Joshua, Nicolas and Lucas.

Sadly missed by all her extended family.



A private family service was held

and a Memorial Service will be

announced at a later date.



Loving, brave and courageous to the end.

Now in God's care.



Our deepest gratitude and appreciation to

MND NSW, Dr Stephen Cousins, NSP, UCH

and the caring team of Clare Holland House.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 11, 2020
