|
|
CHRISTA G A FISCHER
10 July 1936 - 9 April 2020
Passed away peacefully
at Clare Holland House, Canberra.
Much loved and cherished wife of Hans,
Mother of Janette and Susan,
Oma of Marcel, Sacha and Alexander,
Great Oma of Joshua, Nicolas and Lucas.
Sadly missed by all her extended family.
A private family service was held
and a Memorial Service will be
announced at a later date.
Loving, brave and courageous to the end.
Now in God's care.
Our deepest gratitude and appreciation to
MND NSW, Dr Stephen Cousins, NSP, UCH
and the caring team of Clare Holland House.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 11, 2020