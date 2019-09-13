Home
CHRISTINE ANNE RICHARDS Of Hervey Bay Qld; formerly of Canberra. Passed away surrounded by her loved ones on 9th September 2019, aged 60 years. Loving and devoted mother to Sean, Bradley, Scott, Cassie and Ashlee; adoring Nanny; cherished daughter and sister. It saddens us deeply that you have left so soon. Our hearts will forever be with you as you watch over us. A Service for Christine will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Bryant Street, Pialba, Hervey Bay, Qld, on Monday, 16th September, at 12 noon. J. KIRK & SONS AFDA Hervey Bay (07) 4124 2524
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 13, 2019
