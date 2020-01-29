|
|
CHRISTINE ANN FRASER
6 December 1961 - 27 January 2020
Teacher for thirty-five years.
Tennis player for life.
Loving mother of Hayley
Daughter of Daphne and Victor, sister of Patrick, Dianne and Richard, sister-in-law to Mary-Ann
Cherished aunt to
Daniel, Joshua, Lachlan, Kevin and Jen
Teacher and friend to many.
Our heartfelt thanks to all the staff in Ward 4A and 4B at Canberra Hospital, to the Cancer Centre and Oncology staff and to the Palliative Care team, for their devoted care of Christine. Special thanks to the staff and volunteers at Clare Holland House.
A Celebration of Christine's life will take place at
St Monica's Church, 18 Defell Street, Evatt
on Saturday, 1 February 2020,
commencing at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Ovarian Cancer Australia. Envelopes will be
available at the service, or can be made online
at ovariancancer.net.au/donate/
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 29, 2020