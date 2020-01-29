Home
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St Monica's Church
18 Defell Street
Evatt
Evatt
Christine FRASER


1961 - 2020
Christine FRASER Obituary
CHRISTINE ANN FRASER

6 December 1961 - 27 January 2020



Teacher for thirty-five years.

Tennis player for life.



Loving mother of Hayley

Daughter of Daphne and Victor, sister of Patrick, Dianne and Richard, sister-in-law to Mary-Ann

Cherished aunt to

Daniel, Joshua, Lachlan, Kevin and Jen

Teacher and friend to many.



Our heartfelt thanks to all the staff in Ward 4A and 4B at Canberra Hospital, to the Cancer Centre and Oncology staff and to the Palliative Care team, for their devoted care of Christine. Special thanks to the staff and volunteers at Clare Holland House.



A Celebration of Christine's life will take place at

St Monica's Church, 18 Defell Street, Evatt

on Saturday, 1 February 2020,

commencing at 11am.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Ovarian Cancer Australia. Envelopes will be

available at the service, or can be made online

at ovariancancer.net.au/donate/



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 29, 2020
