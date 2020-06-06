Home
CHRISTINE PAK POY


1941 - 2020
CHRISTINE PAK POY Obituary
CHRISTINE ELIZABETH MARY

PAK POY

(nee WARDROP)

15 December 1941 - 31 May 2020



Loving widow of Doug - his loss

broke her heart.



Dearly loved and loving mother

of Simon, Paul and Ben.

Loving mother-in-law of Anna, Helen and Lydia.

Cherished Nana of William, Grace, Ella,

Annabelle, Annika and Blake.



At peace with Doug again



A funeral service will be held on 12 June 2020

in Canberra. Due to current circumstances,

please contact the family if you would like

to attend or stream the funeral service.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 6, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -