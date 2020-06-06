|
|
CHRISTINE ELIZABETH MARY
PAK POY
(nee WARDROP)
15 December 1941 - 31 May 2020
Loving widow of Doug - his loss
broke her heart.
Dearly loved and loving mother
of Simon, Paul and Ben.
Loving mother-in-law of Anna, Helen and Lydia.
Cherished Nana of William, Grace, Ella,
Annabelle, Annika and Blake.
At peace with Doug again
A funeral service will be held on 12 June 2020
in Canberra. Due to current circumstances,
please contact the family if you would like
to attend or stream the funeral service.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 6, 2020