William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Margaret Whitlam Pavilion, National Arboretum
Forest Drive
Molonglo Valley
Christopher John BYRNE


1957 - 2019
Christopher John BYRNE Obituary
CHRISTOPHER JOHN BYRNE

24 October 1957 - 2 November 2019



Loved and loving father of

Lauren and Amy (both dec),

Grace, Sara-Rose and Patrick.

Loved Poppy of Ella-Rose.



Beloved partner of Desleigh.



Loved, son of Marj and Neal,

step-son of Ray and Angie, brother of

David and Libby, Peter and Charmaine

and uncle to their children.



A gentle soul resting in peace.



The memorial service to celebrate Chris's life

will be held in the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion,

National Arboretum, Forest Drive,

Molonglo Valley (off the Tuggeranong Park Way)

on Monday, 18 November 2019,

commencing at 1:30 pm.

Privately cremated.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be

made to Movember Foundation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019
