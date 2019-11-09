|
|
CHRISTOPHER JOHN BYRNE
24 October 1957 - 2 November 2019
Loved and loving father of
Lauren and Amy (both dec),
Grace, Sara-Rose and Patrick.
Loved Poppy of Ella-Rose.
Beloved partner of Desleigh.
Loved, son of Marj and Neal,
step-son of Ray and Angie, brother of
David and Libby, Peter and Charmaine
and uncle to their children.
A gentle soul resting in peace.
The memorial service to celebrate Chris's life
will be held in the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion,
National Arboretum, Forest Drive,
Molonglo Valley (off the Tuggeranong Park Way)
on Monday, 18 November 2019,
commencing at 1:30 pm.
Privately cremated.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be
made to Movember Foundation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019