White Lady Funerals
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
(02) 6239 7023
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
CHRISTOPHER MARKS


1945 - 2019
CHRISTOPHER MARKS Obituary
CHRISTOPHER (Chris) MARKS



19 June 1945 - 22 December 2019



Passed away peacefully at

Clare Holland House.



Loving Husband of Gwen (dec).

Father of Jody.

Pa of Geoffrey, Jack and Katie.

Great Pa of Kelly.

Godfather of Paul.



Brother and Brother-in-law of

Gillian Hill and Bill Adam (USA),

Marion and Steve Pearce (UK),

Lawrence and Esma Marks (NZ),

Brian Marks (NZ),

Les and May (dec) Sutton,

Val and Alan (both dec) Graham,

Joy and Graham Mewburn.



Uncle of Zoe, Nancy (USA), Richard,

Thomas, Victoria (UK), Andrew, Laurie,

Maria, Abbey (NZ), Gary, Stephen, Greg (dec),

Lynda, Lucille, Leasa, Paul.



'Forever in Our Hearts'



The funeral service for Chris will be in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell, ACT.

MONDAY 30 December 2019

commencing at 1.30pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 28, 2019
