|
|
CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL PERKINS
11 July 1979 - 4 December 2019
Passed away peacefully at
The Canberra Hospital.
Beloved son of Robert (Bob) and Anne (dec).
Brother of Andrew, Stephen and Leonie.
Dearly loved nephew of Prue.
Rest in peace after a short and difficult battle
with liver disease, during which you never
stopped thinking of others.
You will always be remembered as a
children's author, a firm Raiders supporter
and a keen dancer.
Sincere thanks to the ICU and Ward 9A staff at The Canberra Hospital, who provided such care and thoughtfulness during his time in hospital.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul
of Christopher will be celebrated in
Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Strangways Street, Curtin on Monday, 16 December 2019,
commencing at 11am.
Burial will follow at
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be
made to Dance Central.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019