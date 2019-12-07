Home
Requiem Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Strangways Street
Curtin
CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL PERKINS

11 July 1979 - 4 December 2019

Passed away peacefully at

The Canberra Hospital.



Beloved son of Robert (Bob) and Anne (dec).

Brother of Andrew, Stephen and Leonie.

Dearly loved nephew of Prue.



Rest in peace after a short and difficult battle

with liver disease, during which you never

stopped thinking of others.



You will always be remembered as a

children's author, a firm Raiders supporter

and a keen dancer.



Sincere thanks to the ICU and Ward 9A staff at The Canberra Hospital, who provided such care and thoughtfulness during his time in hospital.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul

of Christopher will be celebrated in

Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Strangways Street, Curtin on Monday, 16 December 2019,

commencing at 11am.



Burial will follow at

Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be

made to Dance Central.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019
