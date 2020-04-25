|
|
VARDON, CHRISTOPHER PETER (Chris) - OAM 19th April 2020 at Maranatha Lodge, Batehaven. Aged 75 years. Formerly of Canberra. Dearly loved husband of Judy. Much loved father and father-in-law of William, Elizabeth (dec) & Paul, Michelle & Douglas, Kate & Dan, and Sarah & AJ. Loved Grandad to Emily, Matthew, Tommas, Cameron, Georgia, Sophie, Abigail and Claudia. Brother to Denis (dec), Graham and Anne. Private family Funeral to be held on Monday 27th of April 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of Flowers, Donations to Parkinson's NSW or Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 25, 2020