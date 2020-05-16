|
Christopher Williamson
4 June 1965 - 6 May 2020
We are devastated to announce the sudden
death of our beloved son and brother. Loved son of Avril & Dennis (dec), stepson of Ivan, greatly missed by sister Donna, brother-in-law Jim, nephews, Steve and James and niece Makayla. Chris will be remembered for his gentle and quiet nature. His friends and his work family at the Canberra Hospital, specifically the supply section, were very important to him, and we thank them for their support.
You are forever loved and will never
be forgotten,
enjoy pushing your trolley in Heaven.
Private Cremation
Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020