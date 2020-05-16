Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher WILLIAMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher WILLIAMSON


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Christopher WILLIAMSON Obituary
Christopher Williamson

4 June 1965 - 6 May 2020



We are devastated to announce the sudden

death of our beloved son and brother. Loved son of Avril & Dennis (dec), stepson of Ivan, greatly missed by sister Donna, brother-in-law Jim, nephews, Steve and James and niece Makayla. Chris will be remembered for his gentle and quiet nature. His friends and his work family at the Canberra Hospital, specifically the supply section, were very important to him, and we thank them for their support.



You are forever loved and will never

be forgotten,

enjoy pushing your trolley in Heaven.



Private Cremation



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -