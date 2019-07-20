Home
Christpher Robert DELANY


1951 - 2019
Christpher Robert DELANY Obituary
CHRISTOPHER ROBERT DELANY

'Fox'

2 June 1951 - 13 July 2019



Passed away peacefully surrounded

by his loving family.



Beloved husband and best friend of Anne.

Much loved dad of Andrew, Matthew,

Michelle (Lass) and Mark.

Dearly loved step-dad of Shelley.

Awesome father-in-law of Lynette,

Jungle and Alex.

Number 1 Pop of Jason, Jamey, Nickolas,

Ethan, Heidi, Abbey, Lara,

Eden and Talise.

Cherished son of Kath and Ross.

Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

Friend to many.



A celebration of the life of Fox

will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford St, Mitchell

on WEDNESDAY 24 July 2019

commencing at 1.30pm



Published in The Canberra Times on July 20, 2019
