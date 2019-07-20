|
|
CHRISTOPHER ROBERT DELANY
'Fox'
2 June 1951 - 13 July 2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded
by his loving family.
Beloved husband and best friend of Anne.
Much loved dad of Andrew, Matthew,
Michelle (Lass) and Mark.
Dearly loved step-dad of Shelley.
Awesome father-in-law of Lynette,
Jungle and Alex.
Number 1 Pop of Jason, Jamey, Nickolas,
Ethan, Heidi, Abbey, Lara,
Eden and Talise.
Cherished son of Kath and Ross.
Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Friend to many.
A celebration of the life of Fox
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford St, Mitchell
on WEDNESDAY 24 July 2019
commencing at 1.30pm
Published in The Canberra Times on July 20, 2019