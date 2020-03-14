|
|
WOOD, Claire (nee Burns) of Riverside Gardens Nambucca Heads. Formerly of Murrumbateman NSW & Canberra ACT 29 October 1938 to 4 March 2020 Beloved wife of Paul, Stepmother to Christopher (Dec'd), Joanne and Anthony. Nana Claire to Ryan, Dane, Gabrielle & Cooper. Daughter of Ernest & Kathleen Burns (Both Dec.). Sister to Jan Rollo (Dec.), Marcia Gallagher and John Burns and adored Auntie Claire to their children. She fought the Good Fight and made a lasting impression on those who passed her way. After a private cremation on 9th March 2020, a celebration of Claire's life will be held at "Lions Lookout", Newry Street, Nambucca Heads NSW commencing at 10am on Saturday 28th March 2020. Followed by refreshments and stories at Nambucca Heads RSL. Please let us know if you will be joining us by contacting Anthony via [email protected] or 0411 880 994. If you have any photos you'd like to share please email them through. Phone 6772 2288
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020