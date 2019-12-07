Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Presbyterian Church of St Andrew
State Circle
Forrest
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Gungahlin Cemetery
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarance MCGILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarance MCGILL


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Clarance MCGILL Obituary
CLARENCE ARTHUR MELDRUM MCINTOSH McGILL

'CLARRIE'



Laird of Lyneham



23 March 1927 - 4 December 2019





Loving Husband of Fay Veronica (dec)

Loved Son and Brother

Adored Dad and Father-in-law

Beloved Grandad and Great-Grandad

Loved Uncle and Great Uncle

Cherished Friend

Cheeky 'Grandad' to many



A Service will be held in

the Presbyterian Church of St Andrew

State Circle Forrest

On THURSDAY 12 December 2019

Commencing at 2pm



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery

Sandford Street Mitchell.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -