|
|
CLARENCE ARTHUR MELDRUM MCINTOSH McGILL
'CLARRIE'
Laird of Lyneham
23 March 1927 - 4 December 2019
Loving Husband of Fay Veronica (dec)
Loved Son and Brother
Adored Dad and Father-in-law
Beloved Grandad and Great-Grandad
Loved Uncle and Great Uncle
Cherished Friend
Cheeky 'Grandad' to many
A Service will be held in
the Presbyterian Church of St Andrew
State Circle Forrest
On THURSDAY 12 December 2019
Commencing at 2pm
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery
Sandford Street Mitchell.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019