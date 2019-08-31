Home
Clarice NAPPER Obituary
CLARICE MABEL NAPPER

Nee Hore

10 October 1925 - 26 August 2019



Formerly of Cobbity, NSW.



Beloved wife of Bob for 66 years.

Much loved mother of Gary,

Wayne and Robyn (dec).

She will be sadly missed by all her

grandchildren, great-grandchildren,

extended family and many friends.



At Peace



A celebration of Clarice's life will be held at

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on

WEDNESDAY 4 September 2019,

commencing at 12:00 noon.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 31, 2019
