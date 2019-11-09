Home
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
in the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
Clifford JOHNSTON


1937 - 2019
Clifford JOHNSTON Obituary
MICK (CLIFFORD) JAMES JOHNSTON

Group Captain (Retired)



6 January 1937 - 4 November 2019



Passed away peacefully at

The Canberra Hospital.



Beloved husband of Carol for 58 years.

Much loved father of Phillip, Melinda and

Robert, and proud grandfather of Mitchell, Connor, Ella, Kate, Bethany, Michael and Madeline (dec).



Gone around the corner,

and forever in our hearts.



The funeral service for Mick will be held in

the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell on MONDAY,

11 November 2019 commencing at 1:30pm



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019
