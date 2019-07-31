Home
Clive CASTLES


1936 - 2019
Clive CASTLES Obituary
CLIVE HERBERT CASTLES

'Lofty'



7 January 1936 - 26 July 2019



Passed away at Calvary/Bruce Hospital,

Canberra, aged 83 years



Beloved husband of Merilyn Ann (nee Gault),

Much loved father of Debbie Le-Ann Castles

and David Caine Castles,

Step-father of Kathryn Ann Gault

and Stewart John Gault,

Adored & special Poppy to Kayle Michael

and Tayler Dean McElwee (dec).

Arielle Grace and Jack Taylor Castles,

Brendan John Ingham and Lily Ann Gault.



'The old soldier has faded away'



A Service for Clive will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell on FRIDAY

2 August 2019 commencing at 9:00am



Published in The Canberra Times on July 31, 2019
