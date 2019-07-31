|
|
CLIVE HERBERT CASTLES
'Lofty'
7 January 1936 - 26 July 2019
Passed away at Calvary/Bruce Hospital,
Canberra, aged 83 years
Beloved husband of Merilyn Ann (nee Gault),
Much loved father of Debbie Le-Ann Castles
and David Caine Castles,
Step-father of Kathryn Ann Gault
and Stewart John Gault,
Adored & special Poppy to Kayle Michael
and Tayler Dean McElwee (dec).
Arielle Grace and Jack Taylor Castles,
Brendan John Ingham and Lily Ann Gault.
'The old soldier has faded away'
A Service for Clive will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell on FRIDAY
2 August 2019 commencing at 9:00am
Published in The Canberra Times on July 31, 2019